ANF Recovers Hashish, Arrests Lady Smuggler In Peshawar
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 05:33 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Anti Narcotic Force (ANF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday recovered 3.6 kilogram hashish from a woman near Motorway Toll Plaza.
ANF recovered the contraband from a lady smuggler who was en route to Lahore with a girl. The women smuggler was arrested on the spot.
Case has been registered against the woman under Control of Narcotics Substance and investigation is underway.