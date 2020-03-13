UrduPoint.com
ANF Recovers Hashish, Arrests Lady Smuggler In Peshawar

Fri 13th March 2020 | 05:33 PM

ANF recovers hashish, arrests lady smuggler in Peshawar

Anti Narcotic Force (ANF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday recovered 3.6 kilogram hashish from a woman near Motorway Toll Plaza

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Anti Narcotic Force (ANF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday recovered 3.6 kilogram hashish from a woman near Motorway Toll Plaza.

ANF recovered the contraband from a lady smuggler who was en route to Lahore with a girl. The women smuggler was arrested on the spot.

Case has been registered against the woman under Control of Narcotics Substance and investigation is underway.

