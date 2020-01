ANF recovers hashish, arrests smuggler

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :The Anti Narcotic Force (ANF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday recovered six kilogram hashish from a car in Bar Kambar Kheil area of district Khyber.

According to ANF, the contraband was recovered from a car bearing registration number LED 1261.

One sub machine gun has also been recovered from the car.

The smuggler identified as Dunya Gul of Khyber district. The case has been registered against him under Control of Narcotics Substance Act.