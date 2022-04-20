UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Hashish; Arrests Two Accused

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2022 | 06:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in two different operations managed to recovered over 66 kgs Hashish and arrested two accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF D.I.Khan on Wednesday conducted an intelligence based operation near Mufti Mehmood Chowk, D.I.Khan and recovered 32 kg Hashish.

The spokesman informed that ANF team intercepted a Toyota Corolla car bearing registration no LEE-9707 and recovered 32 kgs Hashish while an accused namely Muhammad Ismail resident of district Tank was also arrested.

In another raid, ANF Peshawar in collaboration with Frontier Corps (North), arrested an accused namely Abid Ullah resident of district Orakzai near FC Khost Torray Khel Check post and recovered 34.750 kgs Hashish from possession of the accused.

Separate cases have been registered against both the accused while further investigations were under process.



