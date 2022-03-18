UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Hashish From Passenger At BKIA

Published March 18, 2022

ANF recovers hashish from passenger at BKIA

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Friday recovered 1.41 Kilogram hashish from a passenger on Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Friday recovered 1.41 Kilogram hashish from a passenger on Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA).

According to ANF, the recovery was made form a passenger, Gul Noor Khan of Waziristan who was trying to board Abu Dhabi bound flight.

The contraband was concealed in secret cavities of his luggage.

Meanwhile, ANF and Frontier Constabulary recovered 9.6 kilogram hashish and arms from a car on Shin Qamar check post. The smuggler was a resident of District Khyber and identified as Abdul Wakil.

Cases have been registered against arrested smugglers under Control of Narcotics Substance Act and investigation is underway.

