ANF recovers hashish, ice

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :The Anti- Narcotics Force (ANF) Peshawar on Thursday conducted an Intelligence Based Operation and recovered big quantity of narcotics from a car.

The ANF sources said a Suzuki Mehran car bearing number BRD 140 was intercepted and 13.800 kgs of hashish and 4.

750 kgs of ice drug along with 2 kgs of suspicious chemicals were recovered from its secret cavities.

The accused, namely, Irshad Ali resident of Peshawar and Noor Muhammad resident of Karachi were arrested and a case registered against them.

The ANF said the drugs were being smuggled from Peshawar to Karachi.