ANF Recovers Hashish, One Arrested

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 07:40 PM

ANF recovers hashish, one arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saturday foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and recovered 4.8 kilogram hashish from a passenger near Motorway Toll Plaza.

The contraband was recovered from a passenger, Muhammad Jan who was en-route to Rawalpindi in a flying coach.

Hashish was hidden in secret cavities of the luggage carried by the smuggler who was arrested on the spot.

Case has been registered against the smuggler under Control of Narcotics Substance Act and investigation is underway.

