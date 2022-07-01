UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Heroin From Air Passenger

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 01, 2022 | 02:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) managed to retrieve 103 capsules of heroin from the stomach of a passenger at Faisalabad International Airport here on Friday.

According to ANF sources, the team during routine search of passengers held a suspect,Muhammad Ishaq, resident of Peshawar, and discovered 103 capsules of heroin stored by him in his stomach.

The narcotic supplier was intending to reach Bahrain.

The accused was sent behind the bars after registration of case under anti-narcotics act,sources added.

