ANF recovers heroin from auto parts container

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force Police Station Korangi on Monday recovered a huge quantity of drugs from a container at QICT Port Qasim.

According to a news release, the ANF on a tip off recovered 15.

120 kg fine quality of heroin tactfully concealed in auto parts which were to be exported to Dubai in a container booked by Shayan International Company.

A case has been registered and raids were being conducted for the arrest of absconding accused across the country.