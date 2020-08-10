UrduPoint.com
ANF Recovers Heroin From Auto Parts Container

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 05:00 PM

The Anti Narcotics Force Police Station Korangi on Monday recovered a huge quantity of drugs from a container at QICT Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 )

According to a news release, the ANF on a tip off recovered 15.

120 kg fine quality of heroin tactfully concealed in auto parts which were to be exported to Dubai in a container booked by Shayan International Company.

A case has been registered and raids were being conducted for the arrest of absconding accused across the country.

More Stories From Pakistan

