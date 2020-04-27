ANF recovers heroin from parcel booked for Canada

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force Sindh on Monday intercepted a parcel at an office of courrier service company and recovered heroin from the parcel.

According to an official of the force, the ANF Korangi on a tip off intercepted the parcel and recovered 3.

100 kg heroin concealed in ladies handbags.

The parcel was booked by Zain Yar Khan from Karachi, booked for Saif Khan in Canada.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.