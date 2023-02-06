ANF recovers huge quantity of drugs, arrests four drug peddlers

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :The Anti-Narcotic Force (ANF) in crackdowns against smugglers of contraband items countrywide, arrested four drug peddlers and recovered a huge quantity of drugs from their possession.

A spokesperson of the ANF said that in a joint operation of ANF and ASF at Islamabad International Airport, the force seized about 796 grams of heroin from an accused who was going to Bahrain from flight number PK 181. The drug was hidden in a laptop.

In another operation, the force recovered over 11 kg of ice from carpets booked for New Zealand and Hong Kang through a private courier office located in Islamabad F-11 Markaz.

At Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar, the force seized 4 hashish-filled capsules from the stomach of a suspect who was travelling to Sharjah from Flight No. PA 612. (2) Near Sheikhupura Interchange, the ANF recovered over 16 kg of hashish from a car and arrested one person.

At Multan Airport, the force seized 91 capsules filled with heroin from the stomach of an accused who was going to Saudi Arabia.