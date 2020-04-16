ANF recovers huge quantity of drugs, arrests trafficker

The Anti Narcotics Force Sindh Police Station Gulshan Iqbal on Thursday apprehended a drug peddler and recovered huge quantity of narcotics from his possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force Sindh Police Station Gulshan Iqbal on Thursday apprehended a drug peddler and recovered huge quantity of narcotics from his possession.

According to spokesman, the ANF officials on a tip off, intercepted a suspicious truck at Hub River Road near Toll Plaza and during its checking recovered 239.

600 kg of charas. Accused Abdullah Jan s/o Sahib Khan was also arrested.

A case has been registered and raids are being conducted to nab other accomplices of the accused.