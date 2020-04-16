UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANF Recovers Huge Quantity Of Drugs, Arrests Trafficker

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 02:16 PM

ANF recovers huge quantity of drugs, arrests trafficker

The Anti Narcotics Force Sindh Police Station Gulshan Iqbal on Thursday apprehended a drug peddler and recovered huge quantity of narcotics from his possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force Sindh Police Station Gulshan Iqbal on Thursday apprehended a drug peddler and recovered huge quantity of narcotics from his possession.

According to spokesman, the ANF officials on a tip off, intercepted a suspicious truck at Hub River Road near Toll Plaza and during its checking recovered 239.

600 kg of charas. Accused Abdullah Jan s/o Sahib Khan was also arrested.

A case has been registered and raids are being conducted to nab other accomplices of the accused.

Related Topics

Sindh National Accountability Bureau Police Station Road Gulshan Hub From

Recent Stories

Trucks permitted on Sharjah roads during the day: ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister (CM) Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah vis ..

48 seconds ago

Greece to move migrants out of congested island ca ..

50 seconds ago

For Balkan Roma, hunger is the first curse of coro ..

4 minutes ago

Moscow Appreciates Trump's Readiness to Deliver Lu ..

51 seconds ago

Deep connection: virus takes India's spiritual ret ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.