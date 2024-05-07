ANF Recovers Huge Quantity Of Liquid Methamphetamine
Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2024 | 01:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting a raid at Badruddin Yard, Karachi managed to recover a huge quantity of liquid methamphetamine being smuggled to Japan through an Afghan transit shipment.
According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF in a major operation at Badruddin Yard, Karachi seized a huge quantity of drugs recovered from a suspicious Afghan shipment.
He informed that ANF foiled a drug smuggling attempt being sent to Japan by labeling "pomegranate juice" through cargo.
After a detailed inspection, 360 liters of liquid methamphetamine (Ice) concealed inside juice cans were recovered. He informed that the seized cargo was being sent to Bengo Port in Japan
.
According to the preliminary investigation, the seized consignment was sent from Afghanistan to Karachi. The exploitation of the trade routes by drug trafficking networks highlights a serious threat, he said.
The successful operation reflects the unwavering commitment of the ANF against drug trafficking.
