ANF recovers huge quantity of weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in an operation managed to recover huge quantity of weapons and other items, an ANF spokesman said here on Friday.

He informed that a large number of weapons were recovered during a targeted operation conducted against drug trafficking.

The operation was conducted in Padizar area of Gwadar's coastal belt.

The ANF team during the operation spotted a point near the shore where some persons were unloading goods.

Despite quick action of the team, the accused managed to escape while taking advantage of the darkness.

On inspection of the shipment, the team found that the goods contained modern weapons including 259, 9-mm Glock pistols.

The operation is a reflection of the ANF's determination to tackle threats to national security, apart from counter-narcotics, he added.