ANF Recovers Huge Quantity Of Weapons
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2024 | 03:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in an operation managed to recover huge quantity of weapons and other items, an ANF spokesman said here on Friday.
He informed that a large number of weapons were recovered during a targeted operation conducted against drug trafficking.
The operation was conducted in Padizar area of Gwadar's coastal belt.
The ANF team during the operation spotted a point near the shore where some persons were unloading goods.
Despite quick action of the team, the accused managed to escape while taking advantage of the darkness.
On inspection of the shipment, the team found that the goods contained modern weapons including 259, 9-mm Glock pistols.
The operation is a reflection of the ANF's determination to tackle threats to national security, apart from counter-narcotics, he added.
Recent Stories
ECP decides to make SMS service 8300 free of charge from Monday next
Chaudhary Parvez Elahi gets SC order to contest upcoming elections
Int’l Customs Day being observed today
All political parties enjoy level playing field, says PM Kakar
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024
US stocks rise on strong growth data
Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Pro ..
Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights
Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash
Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures
Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series
More Stories From Pakistan
-
International Customs Day marks in Sukkur9 minutes ago
-
Lala Asad expresses grief over death of senior journalist9 minutes ago
-
Two killed in a bus-bike collision9 minutes ago
-
NDMA organizes two-day workshop on Resilient Urban Planning10 minutes ago
-
IGP for strict action against display of weapons, sharing pic19 minutes ago
-
FBR Chairman praises Customs Department KP for increasing tax revenue20 minutes ago
-
City witnesses sunny Friday29 minutes ago
-
People of Pakistan reject negative politics: PML-N candidate29 minutes ago
-
Helmets only way for motorcyclists to prevent head injuries in an accident30 minutes ago
-
Man killed during dacoity30 minutes ago
-
Much awaited-rain to bring respite to citizens; reduce fog40 minutes ago
-
Polling stations, polling booths set up in Kundian60 minutes ago