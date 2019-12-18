UrduPoint.com
ANF Recovers ICE, Arrests Smuggler

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Anti Narcotic Force (ANF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday recovered 6.3 kilogram ICE drug from a passenger at Baacha Khan International Airport.

According to ANF, the smuggler was also nabbed on the spot.

The arrested identified as Reham Tajo of Swabi was trying to board Dubai bound flight.

The contraband was hidden in secret cavities of a travelling bag. Case has been registered against the smuggler under Control of Narcotics Substance Act and investigations are underway.

