ANF Recovers Narcotics; Arrests 27 Accused

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 06:31 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday claimed in its two-month performance to have arrest as many as 27 drug peddlers and recovered 1566 kg narcotics.

According to Media Office of Regional Directorate of ANF KP, from October 1 to November 10, the force launched special campaign in Peshawar, Kohat, Mansehra and Dera Ismail Khan and recovered 17.

655 kg heroin, 1160.315 kg hashish, 350.670 kg opium and 37.410 kg ICE.

ANF teams also confiscated 13 vehicles which were being used in narcotics smuggling, it said, adding various cases were registered against the accused in different police stations.

