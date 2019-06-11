ANF recovers narcotics, prohibited chemical at Bacha Khan International Airport

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Anti Narcotic Force (ANF) on Tuesday recovered 2.45 kilogram of hashish from a passenger here at Bacha Khan International Airport

According to ANF, the contraband was recovered from a passenger who was trying to board Doha bound flight of Pakistan International Airline. The arrested smuggler identified as Khawaja Mir was a resident of Khyber tribal district.

Similarly, ANF recovered 45 gram hashish from a passenger who was identified as Ehsan Ullah of Hungu.

Meanwhile, ANF and Frontier Corps recovered 3.5 kilogram of hashish, 10 kilogram heroin during a raid conducted in Shakas area of Khyber district. ANF and Frontier Corps also recovered 60 kilogram hashish in a raid conducted at Bara Road Khyber district.

ANF also confiscated 486 kilogram chemical of prohibited nature from Jamrud area of the same Khyber district.