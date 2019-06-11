ANF Recovers Narcotics, Prohibited Chemical At Bacha Khan International Airport
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 10:16 PM
Anti Narcotic Force (ANF) on Tuesday recovered 2.45 kilogram of hashish from a passenger here at Bacha Khan International Airport
According to ANF, the contraband was recovered from a passenger who was trying to board Doha bound flight of Pakistan International Airline. The arrested smuggler identified as Khawaja Mir was a resident of Khyber tribal district.
Similarly, ANF recovered 45 gram hashish from a passenger who was identified as Ehsan Ullah of Hungu.
Meanwhile, ANF and Frontier Corps recovered 3.5 kilogram of hashish, 10 kilogram heroin during a raid conducted in Shakas area of Khyber district. ANF and Frontier Corps also recovered 60 kilogram hashish in a raid conducted at Bara Road Khyber district.
ANF also confiscated 486 kilogram chemical of prohibited nature from Jamrud area of the same Khyber district.