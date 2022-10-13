UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 10 Kg Narcotics; Arrests Two

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2022 | 05:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting raids in different areas managed to recover over 10 kg narcotics and arrested two drug smugglers.

ANF Rawalpindi in an operation at Islamabad International Airport recovered 80 heroin-filled capsules weighing 430 grams from the possession of a passenger going to Sharjah, according to an ANF spokesman.

In another operation conducted near DHA Karachi, Phase-6, ANF recovered 10 kg Ice drug from secret cavities of a pick-up vehicle and arrested a drug pusher.

He said separate cases have been registered against the accused and that accomplices of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.

