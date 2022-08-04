UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 100 Kg Narcotics; Arrests Five Accused

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2022 | 04:40 PM

ANF recovers over 100 kg narcotics; arrests five accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting raids in Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore and Chaman areas managed to recover over 100 kg narcotics and arrested five accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Intelligence conducted a raid at Srinagar Highway in Islamabad and recovered 57.600 kg charras and 38.400 kg opium from a car. Three accused namely Adil, Hazrat Ali and a woman namely Nazia were also rounded up.

In another raid, ANF recovered 102 heroin filled capsules weighing 816 grams from the possession of a passenger namely Shahzad Khan, going to Bahrain at Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar.

In third operation conducted at a courier office in Lahore, ANF recovered 1,790 grams Ice concealed in leather gloves.

The parcel was booked by Kashif Rasheed for United States.

In another operation, ANF managed to recover three kg Ice and netted an accused.

The spokesman informed that ANF Intelligence conducted a raid in Chaman area, near Pak-Afghan Border and managed to recover three kg Ice from the possession of an accused namely Amar Din who was trying to smuggle Ice from Afghanistan to Pakistan.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are under process.

The spokesman informed that accomplices of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.

