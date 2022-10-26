UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 100 Kg Narcotics; Arrests Three

Muhammad Irfan Published October 26, 2022 | 01:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Wednesday managed to recover over 26 kg charras and 320,000 intoxicated tablets besides arresting three accused.

According to an ANF spokesman, ANF in an operation at South Asian Terminal Karachi recovered 320,000 intoxicated tablets weighing 75 kg from a container being sent to Jeddah.

ANF also arrested two accused namely Abdul Waheed, resident of Larkana and Shehzad, a resident of Karachi.

In another raid, ANF managed to recover over 26 kg charras from Millat Road, Faisalabad and arrested a drug pusher namely Tanveer, resident of Faisalabad.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused, he said, and informed that raids were being conducted to net the accomplices of the accused.

