ANF recovers over 1,000 grams heroin

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Rawalpindi here on Saturday captured a parcel containing ladies suits at an office of a courier service company and seized over 1,000 grams heroin

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Rawalpindi here on Saturday captured a parcel containing ladies suits at an office of a courier service company and seized over 1,000 grams heroin.

According to an ANF spokesman, the parcel was booked by Khawaja Sajid Manzoor Zakir for Arshad Mehmood at the United Kingdom address.

A case has been registered and ANF started further investigation, he informed.