ANF Recovers Over 1,000 Grams Heroin

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2022 | 09:51 PM

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Rawalpindi here on Saturday captured a parcel containing ladies suits at an office of a courier service company and seized over 1,000 grams heroin

According to an ANF spokesman, the parcel was booked by Khawaja Sajid Manzoor Zakir for Arshad Mehmood at the United Kingdom address.

A case has been registered and ANF started further investigation, he informed.

