UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 101 Kg Drugs; Arrests Eight

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2023 | 12:30 PM

ANF recovers over 101 kg drugs; arrests eight

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), in six operations, managed to recover over 101 kg drugs, and 5500 intoxicated tablets and arrested eight accused including a woman, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Saturday.

He said in an operation at International Mail Office, Rawalpindi, 5,500 intoxicated tablets were recovered from a parcel being sent to America.

In the second operation at Karachi International Container Terminal, 30 kg of ice drug concealed in a salt container was recovered, and after a preliminary investigation, ANF arrested an accused resident of Karachi.

In the third operation near Karachi Gadap Town Northern Bypass Toll Plaza, 43.2 kg of charras was recovered from a truck while two accused, residents of Mastung and Kalat, were rounded up during the operation.

ANF also foiled a bid to smuggle 647 grams of heroin abroad which was recovered from the possession of a Sharjah-bound passenger arrested at Lahore International Airport. Heroin was concealed in a laptop and trolley bag.

In an operation, another bid to smuggle drugs from Peshawar to Mansehra was foiled when ANF recovered 24 kg of charras from a pickup intercepted near Mansehra Road Qalandarabad Toll Plaza. Three drug smugglers including a woman were arrested during the operation.

In the sixth operation, four kg of heroin was recovered from the possession of a drug smuggler, a resident of Chaman, netted from Friendship Gate at Chaman Check post.

He said that separate cases had been registered against the accused while further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Peshawar Drugs Road Mansehra Chaman Rawalpindi Kalat Mastung Gadap Women Post From Salfi Textile Mills Limited Airport

Recent Stories

Grant Bradburn confirmed as Pakistan men's head co ..

Grant Bradburn confirmed as Pakistan men's head coach

35 minutes ago
 ISPR dismisses rumours about imposition of martial ..

ISPR dismisses rumours about imposition of martial law

46 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th May 2023

3 hours ago
 Haaland named FWA Footballer of the Year

Haaland named FWA Footballer of the Year

11 hours ago
 Dubai Investments reports AED314.45 million in qua ..

Dubai Investments reports AED314.45 million in quarterly net profit

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.