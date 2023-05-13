ANF recovers over 101 kg drugs; arrests eight

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), in six operations, managed to recover over 101 kg drugs, and 5500 intoxicated tablets and arrested eight accused including a woman, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Saturday.

He said in an operation at International Mail Office, Rawalpindi, 5,500 intoxicated tablets were recovered from a parcel being sent to America.

In the second operation at Karachi International Container Terminal, 30 kg of ice drug concealed in a salt container was recovered, and after a preliminary investigation, ANF arrested an accused resident of Karachi.

In the third operation near Karachi Gadap Town Northern Bypass Toll Plaza, 43.2 kg of charras was recovered from a truck while two accused, residents of Mastung and Kalat, were rounded up during the operation.

ANF also foiled a bid to smuggle 647 grams of heroin abroad which was recovered from the possession of a Sharjah-bound passenger arrested at Lahore International Airport. Heroin was concealed in a laptop and trolley bag.

In an operation, another bid to smuggle drugs from Peshawar to Mansehra was foiled when ANF recovered 24 kg of charras from a pickup intercepted near Mansehra Road Qalandarabad Toll Plaza. Three drug smugglers including a woman were arrested during the operation.

In the sixth operation, four kg of heroin was recovered from the possession of a drug smuggler, a resident of Chaman, netted from Friendship Gate at Chaman Check post.

He said that separate cases had been registered against the accused while further investigations were underway.