ANF Recovers Over 101 Kg Drugs In Six Operations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2025 | 01:10 PM

ANF recovers over 101 kg drugs in six operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting six operations across the country managed to arrest seven accused and recovered over 101 kg drugs worth Rs 24.4 million, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday.

He informed that over 2 kg ice was recovered from the trolley bag of a passenger going to Bahrain at Islamabad International Airport.

1060 grams heroin was recovered from the possession of a passenger leaving for Jeddah at Karachi International Airport.

25 kg opium and 7 kg heroin were recovered from an uninhabited area of Hub District in Balochistan.

In fourth operation, 24 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle intercepted opposite the 'Tablighi Markaz' on Srinagar Highway, Islamabad, and two suspects were arrested during the operation.

24 kg hashish tactfully concealed in a vehicle was recovered near G.T. Road, Islamabad.

In sixth operation, 18 kg hashish hidden in a vehicle was recovered near Ring Road, Peshawar.

Cases have been registered against the arrested drug dealers under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.

