UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 101 Kg Narcotics; Arrests Five

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2022 | 07:14 PM

ANF recovers over 101 kg narcotics; arrests five

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting raids in different areas managed to recover over 101 kg narcotics and arrested five drug smugglers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting raids in different areas managed to recover over 101 kg narcotics and arrested five drug smugglers.

According to an ANF spokesman, ANF Rawalpindi conducted a raid near Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza and recovered 95 kg narcotics including over 61 kg charras and over 34 kg opium from secret cavities of a car and rounded up four accused.

In another raid, ANF conducted a raid at General Bus Stand Quetta and recovered five kg charras from the possession of a drug smuggler.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused, he said and informed that accomplices of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.

Related Topics

Islamabad Quetta Motorway Car Rawalpindi From

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz to leave for Astana tomorrow to attend ..

PM Shehbaz to leave for Astana tomorrow to attend CICA Summit

16 minutes ago
 Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

1 hour ago
 realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a B ..

Realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a Brand New Price of PKR 28,999/-

3 hours ago
 ECC approves continuation of RCET for export orien ..

ECC approves continuation of RCET for export oriented sectors during FY 2022-23

4 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks ..

Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks about IIOJK

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.