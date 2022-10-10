ANF recovers over 101 kg narcotics; arrests five

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting raids in different areas managed to recover over 101 kg narcotics and arrested five drug smugglers.

According to an ANF spokesman, ANF Rawalpindi conducted a raid near Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza and recovered 95 kg narcotics including over 61 kg charras and over 34 kg opium from secret cavities of a car and rounded up four accused.

In another raid, ANF conducted a raid at General Bus Stand Quetta and recovered five kg charras from the possession of a drug smuggler.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused, he said and informed that accomplices of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.