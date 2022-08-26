UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 102 Kg Narcotics; Arrests An Accused

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2022 | 03:20 PM

ANF recovers over 102 kg narcotics; arrests an accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting two operations managed to recover over 102 kg of narcotics besides netting an accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Intelligence conducted a raid on G.T.Road, in Akora Khattak and recovered 102 kg narcotics including 84 kg charras and 18 kg opium from secret cavities of a truck.

ANF also arrested an accused namely Zaib Gul resident of Mansehra.

In another raid, conducted at a courier service office in Lahore, ANF recovered Ice drug 'absorbed' bed sheets being sent to Australia. The parcel was booked by Muhammad Asad resident of Muzaffarabad.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

The spokesman informed that accomplices of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.

Related Topics

Lahore Australia Mansehra Muzaffarabad Akora Khattak From

Recent Stories

Jurrat Ke Nishaan

Jurrat Ke Nishaan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th August 2022

6 hours ago
 Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group ..

Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group stage, Man City to meet Dortm ..

15 hours ago
 US says any Russian bid to divert Ukraine nuclear ..

US says any Russian bid to divert Ukraine nuclear energy 'unacceptable'

15 hours ago
 US Approves Possible $1.95Bln Sale of Black Hawk h ..

US Approves Possible $1.95Bln Sale of Black Hawk helicopters to Australia - Pent ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.