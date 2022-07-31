UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 103 Kg Narcotics; Arrests An Accused

Muhammad Irfan Published July 31, 2022 | 12:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting two operations managed to recover over 103 kg narcotics besides netting an accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Intelligence conducted a raid near Swabi Interchange and managed to recover 103 kg narcotics including 54 kg opium and 49.2 kg charras from an unattended car.

The spokesman informed that ANF Rawalpindi in an operation conducted on Islamabad International Airport recovered 70 Ice filled capsules containing 642 grams Ice from the possession of a passenger namely Jahangir, resident of Swabi, going to Bahrain through flight no GF-771. The capsules were concealed in a shampoo bottle.

Separate cases had registered against the accused while further investigations were under process.

The spokesman informed that accomplices of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.

