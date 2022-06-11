UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 104 Kg Drugs; Arrests Four

Faizan Hashmi Published June 11, 2022 | 12:25 PM

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting a raid managed to recover over 104 kg narcotics besides netting four accused including three women.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Rawalpindi and ANF Intelligence conducted a raid near Motorway Toll Plaza Islamabad and recovered over 104 kg narcotics including 87.

600 kg charras and 16.800 kg opium from secret cavities of a Toyota Corolla car besides netting four accused including three women namely Muhammad Ishaq, Fiza Niaz, Mariya and Zarish Fatima.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.

