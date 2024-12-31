ANF recovers over 10.6 kg hashish

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in an operation at Peshawar Airport recovered 10.6 kg hashish, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that in an operation, a British citizen of Pakistani origin was arrested and ANF recovered 10.

6 kg hashish from his trolley bag. Hashish was concealed in boxes.

The accused was leaving for London via Doha. Further investigations are underway under the CNS Act.

He said that the smugglers continue to use modern methods to smuggle drugs. ANF is vigilant and determined to combat drug smuggling at the national and international levels, the spokesman added.