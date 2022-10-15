ANF recovers over 109 kg narcotics, arrests 6

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting raids in different areas of the country seized over 109 kg of narcotics and arrested six drug smugglers.

According to the ANF spokesman, ANF and Sindh Rangers in a joint operation conducted on National Highway Karachi recovered 105 kg hashish and arrested three accused.

In an operation the ANF Sindh caught two drug smugglers from Badin and recovered four kg heroin.

The ANF also recovered 116 ice-filled capsules weighing 145 grams at Sialkot International Airport from the possession of a passenger going to Bahrain.

Separate cases were registered against the accused, he said, adding that raids were being conducted to net the accomplices of the accused.