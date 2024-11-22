Open Menu

ANF Recovers Over 11 Kg Drugs; Arrests 10 Accused

Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2024 | 01:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting nine operations managed to arrest 10 accused and recovered over 11 kg drugs worth over Rs 2.2 million, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Friday.

He informed that in an operation, ANF recovered 1.2 kg hashish and arrested two suspects near a university in Gujarat.

550 grams hashish was recovered from a suspect held near KKH Road, Peshawar.

200 grams hashish was recovered from the possession of a suspect rounded up near a university in Islamabad.

225 intoxicated tablets were recovered from two suspects rounded up near Sawan Bridge, Rawalpindi University.

The arrested suspects confessed to selling drugs to students of educational institutions.

In another operation, 618 grams heroin was recovered from the trolley bag of a passenger going to Jeddah at Peshawar International Airport.

In an operation at Peshawar Airport, 59 ice-filled capsules were recovered from the stomach of a passenger going to Doha.

570 grams ice hidden in pipes was recovered from a parcel sent to New Zealand from a courier office in Sialkot.

In 8th operation, 376 grams heroin hidden in two boxes of ladies’ clothes was recovered from a parcel sent to the UK through a courier office in Lahore.

In 9th operation, 7.2 kg hashish was recovered from two suspects arrested near Sher Shah Toll Plaza Multan.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.

