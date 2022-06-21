UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 111 Kg Narcotics; Arrests Two Accused

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2022 | 10:10 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Rawalpindi and ANF Intelligence in a joint operation on Tuesday recovered over 111 kg narcotics and arrested two accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Rawalpindi and ANF Intelligence acting on a tip-off conducted a raid near Islamabad Motorway Interchange and recovered 106 kg narcotics including 62.

400 kg charras and 44.400 kg opium from a truck. The truck driver namely Ghulam Murtaza resident of Sheikupura was also arrested on the spot.

In another raid conducted on G.T.Road Attock, ANF recovered five kg charras from the possession of an accused namely Sajjad Ahmed resident of Upper Dir.

Separate cases have been registered against both the accused while further investigations are under process.

