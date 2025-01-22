ANF Recovers Over 112 Kg Drugs In 4 Operations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2025 | 03:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting four operations managed to recover over 112 kg drugs worth Rs 10 million and arrested five accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.
He informed that in an operation, 11.129 kg ice drug was recovered from the trolley bag of a passenger going to Jeddah at Peshawar International Airport.
24 kg opium, 70.8 kg hashish and 1.2 kg ice drug were recovered from secret cavities of a car intercepted near Haran Minar Interchange M-2 Sheikhupura and an accused was arrested.
1.7 kg opium and 1.2 kg hashish were recovered from two accused including a woman travelling in a passenger bus on M-1 Motorway Islamabad.
In 4th operation, 2.5 kg ketamine hidden in the bag of an accused near Bahria Town in Lahore was recovered.
Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.
Recent Stories
Chinese-Emirati cultural event celebrates heritage, sustainability
Zayed Foundation continues providing relief aid to Gaza
Dubai International Chamber highlights expansion opportunities for local compani ..
Arab Parliament Speaker praises Abu Dhabi's leadership as safest city
Islamic Treasury Bonds Auction for January attracts bids worth AED6.91 billion
RAK to host Stevie Awards ceremony on February 22
Rashid Al Dhaheri wins second in Formula Regional Middle East
Minister of Economy spotlights UAE’s competitive advantages at Davos 2025
UAE leaders offer condolences to Turkish President over victims of hotel fire
SC benches’ jurisdiction: AGP objects to appointment of amicus curies
16.8 thousand GCC nationals registered in pension systems: GCC Statistical Centr ..
Davos 2025: Collaboration only viable path forward to secure future progress
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UAJK earns prestigious rankings in global institutions3 minutes ago
-
IUB's World University Ranking improves3 minutes ago
-
KP Cabinet meeting scheduled for January 243 minutes ago
-
Punjab Cabinet approves amendment to motor vehicles ordinance3 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 112 kg drugs in 4 operations3 minutes ago
-
Commodore Mahmood's book “From a Mountain Boy to a Destroyer’s Captain” launched13 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary delegation from South Sudan meets with YPF leadership13 minutes ago
-
Man killed in train accident13 minutes ago
-
UAJK achieves prestigious recognition in world university rankings 202513 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar grieved over deaths, destruction by landslides, floods in Indonesia13 minutes ago
-
Anemia widespread among youth: Hematologist13 minutes ago
-
National Skills University earns prestigious candidacy for European Vocational Excellence Certificat ..13 minutes ago