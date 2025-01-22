ANF recovers over 112 kg drugs in 4 operations

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting four operations managed to recover over 112 kg drugs worth Rs 10 million and arrested five accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that in an operation, 11.129 kg ice drug was recovered from the trolley bag of a passenger going to Jeddah at Peshawar International Airport.

24 kg opium, 70.8 kg hashish and 1.2 kg ice drug were recovered from secret cavities of a car intercepted near Haran Minar Interchange M-2 Sheikhupura and an accused was arrested.

1.7 kg opium and 1.2 kg hashish were recovered from two accused including a woman travelling in a passenger bus on M-1 Motorway Islamabad.

In 4th operation, 2.5 kg ketamine hidden in the bag of an accused near Bahria Town in Lahore was recovered.

Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.