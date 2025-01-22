Open Menu

ANF Recovers Over 112 Kg Drugs In 4 Operations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2025 | 03:40 PM

ANF recovers over 112 kg drugs in 4 operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting four operations managed to recover over 112 kg drugs worth Rs 10 million and arrested five accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that in an operation, 11.129 kg ice drug was recovered from the trolley bag of a passenger going to Jeddah at Peshawar International Airport.

24 kg opium, 70.8 kg hashish and 1.2 kg ice drug were recovered from secret cavities of a car intercepted near Haran Minar Interchange M-2 Sheikhupura and an accused was arrested.

1.7 kg opium and 1.2 kg hashish were recovered from two accused including a woman travelling in a passenger bus on M-1 Motorway Islamabad.

In 4th operation, 2.5 kg ketamine hidden in the bag of an accused near Bahria Town in Lahore was recovered.

Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.

Recent Stories

Chinese-Emirati cultural event celebrates heritage ..

Chinese-Emirati cultural event celebrates heritage, sustainability

13 minutes ago
 Zayed Foundation continues providing relief aid to ..

Zayed Foundation continues providing relief aid to Gaza

13 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber highlights expansion o ..

Dubai International Chamber highlights expansion opportunities for local compani ..

28 minutes ago
 Arab Parliament Speaker praises Abu Dhabi's leader ..

Arab Parliament Speaker praises Abu Dhabi's leadership as safest city

28 minutes ago
 Islamic Treasury Bonds Auction for January attract ..

Islamic Treasury Bonds Auction for January attracts bids worth AED6.91 billion

1 hour ago
 RAK to host Stevie Awards ceremony on February 22

RAK to host Stevie Awards ceremony on February 22

1 hour ago
Rashid Al Dhaheri wins second in Formula Regional ..

Rashid Al Dhaheri wins second in Formula Regional Middle East

2 hours ago
 Minister of Economy spotlights UAE’s competitive ..

Minister of Economy spotlights UAE’s competitive advantages at Davos 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to Turkish President ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to Turkish President over victims of hotel fire

2 hours ago
 SC benches’ jurisdiction: AGP objects to appoint ..

SC benches’ jurisdiction: AGP objects to appointment of amicus curies

3 hours ago
 16.8 thousand GCC nationals registered in pension ..

16.8 thousand GCC nationals registered in pension systems: GCC Statistical Centr ..

3 hours ago
 Davos 2025: Collaboration only viable path forward ..

Davos 2025: Collaboration only viable path forward to secure future progress

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan