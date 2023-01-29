ANF recovers over 113 kg drugs in five operations; arrests seven

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting five counter-narcotics operations across the country seized over 113 kg narcotics and arrested seven accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Sunday.

He informed ANF in an operation recovered 80.4 kg charras, 30 kg opium and weapons from a vehicle intercepted in Faisal Town, Rawalpindi and rounded up five accused.

In another raid at a private courier office in Rawalpindi, ANF recovered 11 grams weed from a parcel.

In third operation conducted in Islamabad G-6 area, ANF recovered 19 grams Ice from a parcel booked for Australia at a private courier office.

In fourth operation at Lahore International Airport, ANF and ASF recovered over 3.3 kg Ice drug from a Saudi Arabia-bound passenger resident of Sheikupura. Ice was concealed in a hotpot.

ANF also foiled a bid to smuggle liquid Ice drug from Quetta to Multan and recovered 52.2 liters liquid Ice from the possession of an accused, resident of Quetta intercepted near Quetta Sariab Road.

The spokesman said that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.