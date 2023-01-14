UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 116 Kg Drugs In Six Operations; Arrests Six Including A Woman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2023 | 09:50 PM

ANF recovers over 116 kg drugs in six operations; arrests six including a woman

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting six counter-narcotics operations seized over 116 kg narcotics and arrested six accused including a woman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting six counter-narcotics operations seized over 116 kg narcotics and arrested six accused including a woman.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF conducted a raid near Gadap Town Karachi and recovered 102 kg charras, 400 kg Betel Nut and 68 kg 'Pan Masala' besides netting three accused.

In another operation, ANF and FC recovered 10 kg charras from a Khyber area.

In third operation, ANF managed to recover 3.2 kg Ice drug from a car and rounded up an accused, resident of Okara.

In fourth operation, ANF recovered 450 grams heroin from the possession of a female drug pusher resident of Jhelum nabbed from Dina.

ANF recovered 300 grams Ice drug from the possession of an accused arrested from Multan.

In sixth operation, ANF Lahore recovered 530 grams Ketamine from a parcel containing pillows being sent to Australia through a private courier company.

The spokesman said that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Australia Company Car Okara Jhelum Dina Gadap Women From

Recent Stories

Inspector General Police Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Kha ..

Inspector General Police Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan takes notice of killing inci ..

52 seconds ago
 Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) board meeti ..

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) board meeting held

54 seconds ago
 Nawaz Sharif directs PML-N's leaders & workers to ..

Nawaz Sharif directs PML-N's leaders & workers to do preparations for election i ..

5 minutes ago
 Woman Dies in Police Custody in Brussels - Reports

Woman Dies in Police Custody in Brussels - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Sultan Al Jaber reaffirms UAE’s full support in ..

Sultan Al Jaber reaffirms UAE’s full support in advancing IRENA’s mission

22 minutes ago
 RDA preparing master plan for 25 years: DG RDA

RDA preparing master plan for 25 years: DG RDA

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.