ANF recovers over 116.36 kg of drugs worth Rs 90 mln

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting eight operations across the country, recovered as many as 116.36 kg of drugs worth over Rs 90 million and arrested 11 suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Friday.

He informed that 1000 ecstasy pills weighing 500 grams and a pistol were recovered from the possession of a suspect near Hayatabad in Peshawar.

In another operation,100 ecstasy pills weighing 56 grams were recovered from a suspect near Haji Camp.

The arrested suspects confessed to selling drugs to students of educational institutions.

As many as 15 kg of heroin were recovered from an Afghan national driving a Mazda truck near Iqbal Shaheed Toll Plaza, Attock.

Similarly,24 kg of hashish was recovered from two suspects riding a motorcycle near the Hafizabad-Lahore area.

As much as 7.2 kg of opium and 10.8 kg of hashish were recovered from a vehicle near Chan Da Qila, Gujranwala, and the accused was arrested.

During an operation,2.4 kg of hashish was recovered from a vehicle at G-9 Markaz in Islamabad, and two accused were arrested.

As many as 43.2 kg of hashish and 9.6 kg of opium were recovered from a vehicle near the Motorway Toll Plaza in Islamabad, and two accused were arrested.

Near Iqbal Shaheed Toll Plaza, Attock, in another operation, 3.6 kg of hashish was recovered from a suspect riding in a passenger bus.

Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.