Open Menu

ANF Recovers Over 116.36 Kg Of Drugs Worth Rs 90 Mln

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2025 | 03:50 PM

ANF recovers over 116.36 kg of drugs worth Rs 90 mln

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting eight operations across the country, recovered as many as 116.36 kg of drugs worth over Rs 90 million and arrested 11 suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Friday.

He informed that 1000 ecstasy pills weighing 500 grams and a pistol were recovered from the possession of a suspect near Hayatabad in Peshawar.

In another operation,100 ecstasy pills weighing 56 grams were recovered from a suspect near Haji Camp.

The arrested suspects confessed to selling drugs to students of educational institutions.

As many as 15 kg of heroin were recovered from an Afghan national driving a Mazda truck near Iqbal Shaheed Toll Plaza, Attock.

Similarly,24 kg of hashish was recovered from two suspects riding a motorcycle near the Hafizabad-Lahore area.

As much as 7.2 kg of opium and 10.8 kg of hashish were recovered from a vehicle near Chan Da Qila, Gujranwala, and the accused was arrested.

During an operation,2.4 kg of hashish was recovered from a vehicle at G-9 Markaz in Islamabad, and two accused were arrested.

As many as 43.2 kg of hashish and 9.6 kg of opium were recovered from a vehicle near the Motorway Toll Plaza in Islamabad, and two accused were arrested.

Near Iqbal Shaheed Toll Plaza, Attock, in another operation, 3.6 kg of hashish was recovered from a suspect riding in a passenger bus.

Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.

Recent Stories

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI ..

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition

2 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage ..

Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces

2 hours ago
 Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for ..

Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

16 hours ago
Three killed, one injured in different incidents i ..

Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock

16 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony t ..

Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday

16 hours ago
 United Nations dismisses independence bid from Bal ..

United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..

16 hours ago
 Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at che ..

Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi

16 hours ago
 Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy bu ..

Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..

16 hours ago
 Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan