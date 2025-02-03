ANF recovers over 12 kg drugs in nine operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting nine operations across the country recovered 12.636 kg drugs worth over Rs 20 million and arrested 10 suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that 500 grams hashish was recovered from an accused arrested near a university in Karachi.

The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.

In two separate operations at Lahore International Airport, 69 cocaine-filled capsules were recovered from the stomach of two foreign nationals going to Muscat.

570 grams ice was recovered from a parcel booked for New Zealand through a courier office in Karachi.

2.1 kg ice was recovered from a vehicle intercepted near Cavalry Ground Masood Anwari Road, Lahore in Lahore and 2 suspects were arrested during the operation.

1 kg ice was recovered from the possession of an accused held on Ring Road Peshawar.

4 kg heroin was recovered from a car checked near a shopping mall on Ring Road Peshawar and 2 suspects were arrested.

In 8th operation, 3.120 grams ice hidden in secret cavities of a car intercepted near Sher Shah Toll Plaza Multan and a suspect was rounded up.

In 9th operation, 20 grams cocaine was recovered from the personal possession of a foreign resident netted near Defense Road Lahore.

Separate cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.