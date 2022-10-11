ANF recovers over 12 kg narcotics; arrests three

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting raids in different areas managed to recover over 12 kg of narcotics and arrested three drug smugglers.

According to an ANF spokesman, ANF conducted a raid near Bahria Town Islamabad and recovered 2,340 grams charras from the possession of two accused netted during the operation.

In another raid conducted at an office of a courier company, ANF recovered 400 grams of heroin from a parcel being sent to Birmingham.

The spokesman informed that ANF in an operation recovered 10 kg charras from Pishin, Balochistan.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused, he said and informed that accomplices of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.