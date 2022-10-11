UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 12 Kg Narcotics; Arrests Three

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2022 | 03:20 PM

ANF recovers over 12 kg narcotics; arrests three

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting raids in different areas managed to recover over 12 kg of narcotics and arrested three drug smugglers.

According to an ANF spokesman, ANF conducted a raid near Bahria Town Islamabad and recovered 2,340 grams charras from the possession of two accused netted during the operation.

In another raid conducted at an office of a courier company, ANF recovered 400 grams of heroin from a parcel being sent to Birmingham.

The spokesman informed that ANF in an operation recovered 10 kg charras from Pishin, Balochistan.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused, he said and informed that accomplices of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.

Related Topics

Islamabad Balochistan Company Birmingham Pishin From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2022

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th October 2022

1 hour ago
 US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Uk ..

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Ukraine as Constructive - State ..

10 hours ago
 NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in ..

NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in Planetary Defense Test Missio ..

10 hours ago
 Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'wors ..

Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'worst manifestation' of modern-day ..

10 hours ago
 Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Jave ..

Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Javed Latif

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.