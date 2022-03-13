ANF recovers over 1206 kg drugs; arrests 11

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in its operations conducted in different areas of the country during last week managed to recovered over 1206 kg drugs including over 1078 kg charras, over 123 kg opium and five kg Ice besides netting 11 accused.

According to ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF D.I.Khan and ANF Intelligence conducted an operation in Darband area on D.I.Khan road and recovered 490 kg drugs including 447.6 kg charras, 38.4 kg opium and 4.2 kg Ice which were tactfully concealed in fuel tank of a truck and arrested two accused namely Hafeez Ullah resident of Pishin and Jahangir.

In another raid, ANF Islamabad and ANF Intelligence in a joint operation recovered 240 kg drugs including 162 kg charras and 78 kg opium from two vehicles, Toyota Vigo and Suzuki Swift near Motorway Toll Plaza Islamabad and arrested two accused namely Naik Muhammad and Salman Khan.

He informed that ANF Peshawar and ANF Intelligence in a joint operation conducted on G.T.Road Peshawar recovered over 33 kg drugs including 26.4 kg charras and 7.2 kg opium tactfully concealed in secret cavities of a truck. Two accused namely Ashiq Ali and Sharafat Khan were rounded up.

ANF Sindh and ANF Intelligence conducted a raid near Northern bypass, in Gadap Town Karachi area and recovered 172.6 kg charras from a bus and arrested two accused namely Nadir Khan resident of Mastung and Qudrat Ullah resident of Qilla Abdulla.

The drugs were being smuggled from Quetta to Karachi. ANF team also recovered huge quantity of smuggled betel nut and clothes worth million of rupees.

In another operation, ANF Islamabad recovered 420 grams Ice and arrested an accused namely Gul Muhammad resident of Kohat at Islamabad International Airport.

The spokesman informed that ANF recovered the Ice which was tactfully concealed in trolley bag of the accused going to Bahrain from Islamabad through flight No. GF-771.

ANF Sindh and ANF Intelligence conducted a raid in Gadap Town Karachi area and recovered over 270 kg charras tactfully concealed in secret cavities of a Toyota Corolla car.

Two accused namely Qudrat Ullah and Kala Khan, residents of Nawab Shah were rounded up.

Separate cases were registered against all the accused while further investigations are in progress.

