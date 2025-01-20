ANF Recovers Over 123 Kg Drugs In 7 Operations
Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2025 | 03:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 7 operations across the country managed to recover over 123 kg drugs worth over Rs 10 million and arrested three accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.
He informed that 320 grams opium was recovered from two parcels booked for Italy and Spain through a courier office in Karachi.
60 kg hashish hidden in machines sent from Peshawar through railway cargo was recovered in Natha Khan Bridge, Karachi.
10.8 kg opium and 22.8 kg hashish were recovered during a raid conducted on a house near Nankana Sahib in Lahore and an accused was arrested.
In an operation conducted in Gwadar, Balochistan, 28 kg hashish was recovered.
1.2 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused rounded up on M-1 Motorway, Islamabad.
In 6th operation, 316 grams hashish was recovered from the possession of the accused netted on Adiala Road in Rawalpindi.
In 7th operation, 44 grams hashish was recovered from a parcel sent to Lahore from a private courier office in Quetta.
Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.
