Open Menu

ANF Recovers Over 123 Kg Drugs In 7 Operations

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2025 | 03:10 PM

ANF recovers over 123 kg drugs in 7 operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 7 operations across the country managed to recover over 123 kg drugs worth over Rs 10 million and arrested three accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that 320 grams opium was recovered from two parcels booked for Italy and Spain through a courier office in Karachi.

60 kg hashish hidden in machines sent from Peshawar through railway cargo was recovered in Natha Khan Bridge, Karachi.

10.8 kg opium and 22.8 kg hashish were recovered during a raid conducted on a house near Nankana Sahib in Lahore and an accused was arrested.

In an operation conducted in Gwadar, Balochistan, 28 kg hashish was recovered.

1.2 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused rounded up on M-1 Motorway, Islamabad.

In 6th operation, 316 grams hashish was recovered from the possession of the accused netted on Adiala Road in Rawalpindi.

In 7th operation, 44 grams hashish was recovered from a parcel sent to Lahore from a private courier office in Quetta.

Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.

Recent Stories

Omani Foreign Minister receives Federal National C ..

Omani Foreign Minister receives Federal National Council Speaker

43 minutes ago
 MoFA receives credentials of Consul-General of Gha ..

MoFA receives credentials of Consul-General of Ghana

44 minutes ago
 Ajman sees significant growth in BCI, hitting 135 ..

Ajman sees significant growth in BCI, hitting 135 points

59 minutes ago
 President confers First Class Order of Zayed II on ..

President confers First Class Order of Zayed II on Turkish Ambassador

1 hour ago
 AED34 million in financial aid for insolvents in 2 ..

AED34 million in financial aid for insolvents in 2024: ADJD

1 hour ago
 “I don’t understand how one CJ can be better t ..

“I don’t understand how one CJ can be better than two or three minds,”: SC ..

1 hour ago
Mohammed bin Sultan crowns winners of Formula 4 Po ..

Mohammed bin Sultan crowns winners of Formula 4 Powerboat Championship

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi ranked world’s safest city for 9th con ..

Abu Dhabi ranked world’s safest city for 9th consecutive year

2 hours ago
 First flight successfully lands at Gwadar Int’l ..

First flight successfully lands at Gwadar Int’l Airport

2 hours ago
 EAD, Aldar, Emirates Nature-WWF partner to study b ..

EAD, Aldar, Emirates Nature-WWF partner to study biodiversity

2 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan

3 hours ago
 Seminar in Sharjah on 'Quality Assurance in Higher ..

Seminar in Sharjah on 'Quality Assurance in Higher Education'

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan