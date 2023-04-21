UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 124 Kg Drugs, 1450 Intoxicated Tablets; Arrests Four

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2023 | 12:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in five operations managed to recover over 124 kg drugs, 1450 intoxicated tablets and arrested four accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He said ANF in an operation at Karachi International Airport recovered 1450 intoxicated tablets from the possession of a Muscat-bound passenger, resident of Muzaffargarh, going on flight no PK-225.

In another operation at GPO Islamabad, two kg Ice drug was recovered from a parcel booked for Bahrain.

He informed that in the third operation, ANF recovered 12 kg heroin from secret cavities of a truck intercepted near Gujrat G.

T.Road Chenab Toll Plaza. Two accused residents of Peshawar were also sent behind the bars.

ANF managed to recover 10 kg opium from a car intercepted near Mastung bypass. An accused resident of Kalat was also rounded up during the operation.

In fifth operation conducted near the Turbat Danok area, 100 kg charras was recovered from an under-construction house.

He said that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

