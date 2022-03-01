ANF recovers over 1243 kg Opium, 412 kg charras

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in its operations conducted in different areas of the country recovered over 1243 kg opium, 412 kg charras and 1000 liters chemical

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in its operations conducted in different areas of the country recovered over 1243 kg opium, 412 kg charras and 1000 liters chemical.

According to ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF and FC Balochistan in a joint operation conducted in Mashkel area recovered 1200 kg opium, 160 kg charras and 1000 chemical used in production of heroin.

The drugs were stored in an abandoned house.

ANF Peshawar and ANF Intelligence in another operation conducted a raid on Charsadda Road and recovered 295 kg drugs including 252 kg charras and 43.2 kg opium from a car.

An accused namely Abdullah resident of Charsadda was also rounded up.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are in progress.