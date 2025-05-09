ANF Recovers Over 1266 Kg Of Drugs Worth Rs 237.8m
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2025 | 07:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting seven operations across the country, recovered as many as 1266.600 kg of drugs worth more than Rs 237.8 million and arrested eight suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Friday.
He informed that ANF, in a joint operation with Pakistan Navy in the Arabian Sea, recovered 1100 kg of Hashish,100 kg of Heroin and 50 kg of Ice.
In another operation,14.
400 kg of hashish was recovered from a vehicle near Chachian Interchange, Haripur and two more suspects were detained on the information of the arrested accused.
Similarly,2 kg of Ice was recovered from a UPS placed in a vehicle near Chenab Tower plaza, Gujrat.
As much as 200 grams of Weed was recovered from two accused near Nagan Chowrangi, Karachi.
Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.
