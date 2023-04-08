ANF recovers over 128 kg drugs; arrests six

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in seven operations managed to recover over 128 kg drugs and arrested six accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday.

He informed that ANF in an operation at Islamabad International Airport recovered 53 heroin filled and 36 charras-filled capsules from the possession of a Qatar-bound passenger, resident of Narowal, going on flight no 633.

In another operation near G.T. Road Attock, 2.4 kg charras was recovered from the possession of an accused resident of Attock.

In the third operation, ANF and ASF at Faisalabad Airport managed to recover 1.8 kg Ice drug from the possession of a Bahrain-bound passenger, resident of Sahiwal, going on flight no GF-791.

The spokesman informed that in the fourth operation, ANF conducted a raid near Chenab Toll Plaza on G.

T.Road Gujrat and recovered 39 kg heroin, five kg charras, five kg opium and one kg Ice drug concealed in secret cavities of a truck. ANF also rounded up two accused residents of Peshawar.

In the fifth operation, ANF foiled a bid to smuggle drugs from Khyber to Peshawar and recovered four kg charras from the possession of an accused resident of Peshawar intercepted near Peshawar Charsada Road.

In the sixth operation, 40 grams charras was recovered from a parcel booked for Dubai at a private courier company office near Korangi, Karachi while in the seventh operation, ANF managed to seize 70 kg charras from an abandoned house near Gwadar Bayri area.

He said that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.