ANF Recovers Over 1.3 Kg Drugs

Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2024 | 12:40 PM

ANF recovers over 1.3 kg drugs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in an operation managed to recover over 1.3 kg drugs worth more than Rs 13.9 million, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Thursday.

He informed that in an operation at Jinnah International Airport Karachi, 1396 grams cocaine was recovered from a Brazilian woman, arrived at Karachi Airport from Brazil on a foreign flight.

Upon search, cocaine was recovered from the woman’s undergarments.

The accused had put the drugs in liquid form in plastic bags and hidden them in her undergarments.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigation has been initiated.

The use of modern and innovative methods for drug smuggling is no less than a challenge for ANF. Despite this, ANF is determined to fight drug smuggling.

