ANF recovers over 13 kg narcotics; arrests one

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in an operation on Wednesday recovered over 13 kg narcotics besides netting an accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Peshawar and ANF Intelligence in a joint operation conducted near Northern bypass, Peshawar intercepted a Suzuki Mehran car and recovered over 13.

400 kg narcotics including two kg Ice, 2.4 kg charas, 7.2 kg opium and 1.8 kg heroin from its secret cavities.

ANF also arrested an accused named Sheikh Asghar, a resident of Khyber. A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.