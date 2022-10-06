ANF recovers over 13 kg narcotics; arrests two

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) conducted two raids in different areas and recovered over 13 kilograms of narcotics and arrested two drug smugglers.

According to an ANF spokesman, ANF and Sindh Rangers in a joint operation conducted a raid on Thursday on Super Highway Karachi and recovered over seven kilograms of narcotics including 1600 grams of heroin, four kg charras, and 1800 grams of Ice drug from the possession a drug smugglers.

In another raid, ANF Peshawar conducted a raid near 'Qila Balla Hisar' and recovered 4800 grams of charras from the possession of an accused who was trying to smuggle narcotics from Bara area to Peshawar.

He said that separate cases have been registered against the accused.

The spokesman said that accomplices of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.