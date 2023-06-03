UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers Over 130 Kg Drugs In Eight Operations; Arrests Seven

Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2023 | 07:05 PM

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), in its ongoing operations, conducted eight raids in different areas of the country and recovered over 130 kg of drugs besides netting seven accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Saturday

He informed that in an operation near Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza, seven kg of heroin was recovered from the possession of a drug smuggler resident of Charsada, traveling in a passenger van.

In another operation near Burhan Interchange Attock, 17.3 kg opium and over 41.2 kg of charras were recovered from a vehicle.

In the third operation near Ring Road Peshawar, 36 kg of charras was recovered from the secret cavities of a vehicle while an accused, a resident of Khyber was rounded up.

In the fourth operation, near NADRA Chwok, Torkham area, one kg of Ice drug was recovered.

The spokesman informed that in fifth operation, a raid was conducted near Al-Sadaat Hotel Quetta, 25 kg charras was recovered from the possession of a motorcyclist, resident of Quetta.

In the sixth operation conducted near PSO Petrol Pump in Sarai Sadhu area, in Kabirwala tehsil of Khanewal district, 1,500 grams of charras was recovered from the possession of an accused, a resident of Khanewal.

In the seventh operation near Government Islamia Graduate College, Sambrial Sialkot, one kg of charras was recovered from the possession of two motorcyclists who were allegedly involved in supplying drugs to students.

Whereas in the eighth operation, 673 grams of charras was recovered from the possession of a biker, a resident of Gilgit, intercepted on Jalalabad Road, Gilgit area.

Separate cases have been registered against all arrested accused while further investigations were under process.

