ANF recovers over 133 kg drugs in 16 operations; arrests 14

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), while conducting 16 operations across the country, managed to recover over 133 kg of drugs and arrest 14 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman.

He informed that 145 grams of weed and 47 grams of CBD oil were recovered from five parcels sent from the UK to a courier office in Rawalpindi, while two accused were netted.

54 kg of hashish was recovered near Kala Shah Kaku Toll Plaza, Sheikhupura and an accused was arrested. In an operation, 20 kg of hashish was recovered from an accused arrested in Muzaffargarh. Similarly, 18 kg of hashish was recovered near Mohammad Zai village in Kohat.

In another raid, 12 kg of hashish and 4 kg of ice were recovered from an accused nabbed from the hub area.

10 kg of hashish was recovered from a suspect rounded up near Burhan Interchange Attock, while in an operation near Lakpass Toll Plaza Quetta, 4 kg of heroin and 1 kg of ice were recovered from four suspects, including three women. 4 kg of hashish was recovered from an accused nabbed near Hayatabad, Peshawar.

Similarly, ANF arrested an accused near Chamkani GT Road, Peshawar, with 2 kg of heroin. 2 kg of hashish was recovered from an accused arrested near Iqbal Shaheed Toll Plaza GT Road Attock.

The ANF team also recovered 500 grams of opium and 1 kg of hashish from a woman netted near Chungi No. 26. 630 grams of ice were recovered from Zero Line Torkham. The spokesman said that separate cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused.