ANF recovers over 14 kg drugs; arrests five

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting five operations in different areas of the country managed to recover over 14 kg of drugs and arrested five accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that ANF in an operation at Islamabad International Airport recovered 38 heroin-filled capsules from the possession of a passenger resident of Upper Dir, going on flight no ER-703.

In another operation at Lahore International Airport, ANF recovered 795 intoxicated tablets from the possession of a Dubai-bound passenger going on flight no XY-318.

In the third operation, ANF foiled a bid to smuggle drugs from Dera Ismail Khan to Rawalpindi/Islamabad and recovered 2.

120 kg charras from the possession of a drug smuggler, a resident of Dera Ismail Khan.

In the fourth operation conducted near Orangi Banaras Chowk Karachi, ANF recovered 11.600 kg charras from the possession of a drug trafficker, a resident of Karachi.

The spokesman informed that in the fifth operation near Quetta Ganj Chowk, ANF seized one kg of charras from the possession of an accused who is a resident of Quetta.

Separate cases have been registered against all the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.