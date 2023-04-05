Close
ANF Recovers Over 14 Kg Drugs; Arrests Two

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2023 | 03:00 PM

ANF recovers over 14 kg drugs; arrests two

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in two operations managed to recover over 14 kg drugs and arrested two accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that ANF in an operation near Quetta Kuchlak area conducted a raid and recovered 14 kg charras from the possession of an accused resident of Qilla Abdullah.

In another operation at Islamabad International Aiport, ANF recovered 87 heroin-filled capsules from the possession of a Bahrain-bound passenger resident of Mandi Bahauddin, going on flight no. PK-187.

He said that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

