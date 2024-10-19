Open Menu

ANF Recovers Over 14 Kg Drugs In Five Operations

Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2024 | 05:50 PM

ANF recovers over 14 kg drugs in five operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting five operations across the country managed to recover over 14 kg drugs worth Rs 47 million and arrested five suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday.

He informed that in an operation, 320 grams of hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused arrested near a university in Haripur.

7 kg of ice was recovered from an area near a university in Quetta and an accused was arrested.

The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.

The spokesman further informed that 750 grams ice was recovered from a Jeddah-bound passenger arrested at Multan Airport.

3 kg hashish and 1 kg ice were recovered from the possession of an accused rounded up near M-1 Islamabad.

2.4 kg of hashish was recovered from an accused held in Dera Ismail Khan.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Multan Islamabad Quetta Drugs Dera Ismail Khan Haripur From Million Airport

Recent Stories

Constitutional amendments: Fazl’s residence bec ..

Constitutional amendments: Fazl’s residence becomes hub for consultations

2 hours ago
 Security forces apprehend five Khwarij in Pishin I ..

Security forces apprehend five Khwarij in Pishin IBO

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt decides to initiate artificial rainfal ..

Punjab govt decides to initiate artificial rainfall to combat air pollution

2 hours ago
 TikToker Wajid Ali Rajpoot set to enter entertainm ..

TikToker Wajid Ali Rajpoot set to enter entertainment industry

3 hours ago
 Chief of the Naval Staff Visited Italy and Attende ..

Chief of the Naval Staff Visited Italy and Attended Trans-Regional Seapower Symp ..

4 hours ago
 Emirati Human Resources Development Council and Du ..

Emirati Human Resources Development Council and Dubai Customs Sign Strategic MoU ..

4 hours ago
SPARK x Transformers: A Powerful Phone by TECNO’ ..

SPARK x Transformers: A Powerful Phone by TECNO’S at an Unbeatable Price

4 hours ago
 PITB Holds Training on 'Suthra Punjab Performance ..

PITB Holds Training on 'Suthra Punjab Performance Evaluation Dashboard'

4 hours ago
 realme GT6 Vs Vivo V40: Are you Confused in your F ..

Realme GT6 Vs Vivo V40: Are you Confused in your Flagship Choice?

4 hours ago
 Blast hits FC convoy near KP CM Gandapur’s farmh ..

Blast hits FC convoy near KP CM Gandapur’s farmhouse

5 hours ago
 Israeli PM Netanyahu’s home attacked

Israeli PM Netanyahu’s home attacked

5 hours ago
 The "Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Paki ..

The "Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Pakistanis' Property) Act 2024" pr ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan