ANF Recovers Over 14 Kg Drugs In Five Operations
Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2024 | 05:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting five operations across the country managed to recover over 14 kg drugs worth Rs 47 million and arrested five suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday.
He informed that in an operation, 320 grams of hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused arrested near a university in Haripur.
7 kg of ice was recovered from an area near a university in Quetta and an accused was arrested.
The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.
The spokesman further informed that 750 grams ice was recovered from a Jeddah-bound passenger arrested at Multan Airport.
3 kg hashish and 1 kg ice were recovered from the possession of an accused rounded up near M-1 Islamabad.
2.4 kg of hashish was recovered from an accused held in Dera Ismail Khan.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.
